Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 43.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TIIAY opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

