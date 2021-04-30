Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Declines By 36.9%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.20.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

