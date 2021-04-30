Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Declines By 36.9%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.20.
About Tower One Wireless
