Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Drops By 38.5%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,670,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 100,270,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

