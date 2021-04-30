Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declines By 48.3%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 144,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

