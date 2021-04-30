Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Increases By 75.1%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,361. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $75.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

