Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Drops By 45.9%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 105.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

