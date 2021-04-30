Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Decreases By 44.6%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,343. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

