Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Increases By 87.1%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678 over the last three months. 14.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.35% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

