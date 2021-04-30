Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 28,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,792. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

