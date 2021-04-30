Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.92

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 14497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

