Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.03. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 268,949 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

