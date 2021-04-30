Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stake Boosted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 1,564.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of SGTX opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

