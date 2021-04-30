SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.25. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.27.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

