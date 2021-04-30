Signature Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $12,474.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00757852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.14 or 0.07486278 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.