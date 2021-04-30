Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) PT Raised to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.
Silicom stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $323.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.89.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.
