Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.95. 11,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.