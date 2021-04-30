Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$164.18 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $175.42.

SSLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

