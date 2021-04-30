Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) & Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head to Head Comparison

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simlatus and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airgain has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Simlatus.

Volatility and Risk

Simlatus has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A -82,074.06% Airgain -4.39% -4.50% -4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simlatus and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $120,000.00 75.58 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Airgain $55.74 million 3.99 $930,000.00 $0.09 238.67

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats Simlatus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it manufactures and sells cold-water/alcohol CBD extraction systems for medical grade CBD utilization, as well as climate controlled grow containers for government food-safety programs, and commercial and medical grade CBD. Simlatus Corporation is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

