Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

