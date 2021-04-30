Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.