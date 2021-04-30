Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $279,616.65 and $992.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001472 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,774,723 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

