Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 101,905 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,905 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.70% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 1,495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 648.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of ERX opened at $24.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.