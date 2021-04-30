Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 127,398 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2,151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,398 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

