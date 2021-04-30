Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 33,172 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 2,389.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

