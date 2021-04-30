Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 8,822 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

