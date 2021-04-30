Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 13,390 ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000.

NYSEARCA URTY opened at $113.93 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68.

