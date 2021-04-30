Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $9,368,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $7,416,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.