Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.65 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.