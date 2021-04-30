Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.46% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

Shares of GUSH stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $90.96.

