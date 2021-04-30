Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2,931.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

