Simplex Trading LLC Buys 20,908 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.37% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $185.61.

