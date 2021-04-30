Simplex Trading LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 92,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 157,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

