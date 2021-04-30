Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 7,791 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

