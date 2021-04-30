Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,944 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

