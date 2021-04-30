Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,195,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.