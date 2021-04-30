Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA DPST opened at $254.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $307.26.

