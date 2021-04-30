Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

