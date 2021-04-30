Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 43,961.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

PAVE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

