Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 615,740 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

