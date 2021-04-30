Simplex Trading LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

