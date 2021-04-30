Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 228.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.