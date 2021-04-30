Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,627,000 after buying an additional 129,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,527 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.