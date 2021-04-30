Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

UCO stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $63.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

