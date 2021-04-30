Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

