Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 52,936 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

