Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 19,894 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS IGV opened at $364.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.53. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

