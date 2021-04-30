Simplex Trading LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 62.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

