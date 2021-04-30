Simplex Trading LLC Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 634.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,407 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.10% of ViacomCBS worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

