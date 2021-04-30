Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 4,017.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.