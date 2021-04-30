Simplex Trading LLC Sells 13,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.